To the Editor:
In little over a year, our political atmosphere has gone from bad to worse. One party seems to believe almost every conspiracy no matter how moronic. One party, without any evidence, believes the election of Joe Biden was fraudulent. One party believes that the Jan. 6 insurrection is old news and should move on, yet spent a year having hearings on Benghazi.
One party seems hell bent on telling people not to get vaccinated. One party believes in restrictions on voting but no restrictions on guns. One party really has no ideas.
The other party believes we need to have governmental action to improve the economy, improve healthcare, improve infrastructure — and that other party just says no, over and over and over.
See a pattern? Wait, I left out my favorite, limiting a woman’s right to chose because it is murder yet stay silent on the 35,000-gun deaths of living, breathing human beings.
Look, you do not have to have a degree in political science to see the stark differences between the Republican and Democratic parties. To be honest, I am not sure what Republicans stand for other than opposition to whatever Democrats — and in many cases, a large majority of Americans.
How many mass shootings does it take? How many people without healthcare does it take? How many corporations that pay no tax does it take?
Some states believe that if fewer people vote it’s a good thing. However, all of the above is child’s play put up against the latest statements made by Republicans that maybe we need an armed takeover of the government to right the ship of state.
I realize it’s only a few making those statements, but this appeal to the small-minded base of the party is enough to cause serious harm to our country. At some point, if you really feel the Republican Party has any worthwhile ideas, feel free to state them. I am listening and I hope you are too.
But, where the story really gets serious is the naked attack on our democracy by a political party that believes in causing as much havoc as possible in order to stay relevant. Will they succeed? It’s up to the people to shrug off the attacks and put people in office who want the country, not the party, to succeed.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
