To the Editor:
Do you live in Hyde Park, Wolcott, Johnson or Belvidere? If you do, you’ve probably met Dan Noyes. He rarely misses a community event or a chance to talk to the people he represents. He is the kind of person who wants to hear what you think about the issues that matter to you. Better yet, if you have a different perspective, he’s willing to listen and reconsider his approach. He takes his responsibility as a representative for the people of our district seriously.
Unlike a lot of our legislators, Noyes knows the challenges of trying to work and raise a family in Vermont first-hand. He’s working a full-time job, raising teenagers and representing our community in the Legislature. Most important, Noyes cares about people. He has dedicated his career to helping others, particularly older Vermonters.
As an attorney who represents kids who are in the foster care system, I can personally attest to his commitment to some of the youngest and most vulnerable residents of our state. After hearing from young people who grew up in the foster care system, Noyes proposed legislation to reform and oversee the management of that system.
Last session, due in no small part to his dedication and commitment, that bill became law. For the first time in a long time, I’m hopeful that my clients’ experience of the foster care system will be better.
Over the past six years as our representative, Noyes has listened to the people he represents, considered different opinions and perspectives, balanced the sometimes-competing interests of the residents of four diverse towns, and passed legislation that has made our state better. I hope you’ll join me in supporting him on Nov. 8.
Kerrie Johnson
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.