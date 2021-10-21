To the Editor:
I would like to respond to a recent opinion column related to the controversies surrounding wildlife management in Vermont. (“How would animal coalition groups change rules governing wildlife?” Oct. 7, 2021)
The author asked how wildlife advocates from Protect our Wildlife would handle the situation differently from current responses and policies. While I can’t speak for all advocates, my answer to his question is relatively simple.
Vermont should start with three key values absent in today’s wildlife governance model.
First, management decisions related to wildlife should be grounded within a comprehensive ecological understanding of how each species functions in and impacts the environment, rather than the current utilitarian and tradition-based mindset.
For example, the red and gray fox provide extraordinary benefits by feeding on small rodents, and many species of rodents serve as hosts to ticks harboring several diseases, including Lyme, that threaten human health.
Therefore, ecological thinking suggests foxes should not be on the recreational/sport killing list because they provide multiple services versus the sole benefit of providing a skin to tack on a wall.
Second, a process must be established where decisions are made in a democratic manner that represents all stakeholders. Wildlife is a public asset, not a resource belonging to a particular special interest group, yet the public is left out of important decision-making due to the insular and undemocratic nature of the fish and wildlife board. Currently only representatives of consumptive, privileged, special interests get to make regulations and policy over these public assets.
Finally, and perhaps most important, we should establish a standard that wildlife management be grounded in the most humane practices possible. For example, no drowning or leghold traps, no use of hounds to run down wild animals, and no wanton waste should be allowed.
Ecological thinking, democracy, diversity, fairness in action and more focus on humane practices — all values absent today — would be great places to start as a foundation for bringing Vermont’s wildlife management into the 21st century.
Why wouldn’t we all accept those values and why are they currently absent?
Jennifer Lovett
Starksboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.