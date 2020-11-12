To the Editor:
Finally, we can sleep peacefully again. Regardless of competing views on the important issues — health care, taxes, the virus — anyone with moral decency should welcome the departure of the bullying, lying president who has been sitting in the White House for four years, dishonest from the day he took office. We cannot believe a word he says.
Once again we can take our respected place in the world and keep our word with our friends.
The mayor of Paris speaks for all: “Welcome back America!”
Not surprisingly, the president has launched a flurry of specious litigation challenging the election results on a variety of fictional, baseless allegations. As I write, two already have been dismissed in Georgia and Michigan.
Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure punishes with fines and other sanctions any lawyer or party who files a claim or defense without a legal or factual basis for same.
If Trump refuses to get out of the White House, he is a trespasser and should be physically removed, along with his baggage.
Once again, the rule of law will apply in America.
Albert G. Besser
Morrisville
