To the Editor:
Most of us have some transportation and environmental noise near our homes. One expects to encounter more noise and traffic congestion in the commercial parts of Morristown. But one expects and deserves peace and quiet in residential neighborhoods.
When noise exceeds typical residential noise, Morristown has a noise ordinance to protect its residents’ quality of life and safety. It appears our ordinance is neither being enforced nor taken seriously.
This is for the families who will be impacted next in the pathway of the current proposal by Green Mountain ATV, an out-of-town hobbiest club that requests to use town roads for its personal riding. There are no connecting ATV trails to any Morristown road. The plan, as the club has stated, is to get onto Morristown roads, get people used to hearing and seeing them, and then ask for more and more roads.
Their first trial trail on Silver Ridge Road, allowed for over two years, involved residents experiencing ATV noise, March through December, 24 hours a day.
On a number of nights, residents were awakened in the middle of the night, sometimes more than once. Even the nice family on one all terrain vehicle, traveling 15 mph was too loud and disruptive at someone’s home. But what about the usual large masses flying by, way over speed limits? Incomprehensible.
Where is the respect for others that they claim?
Although there are no roads where ATVs are currently allowed, there are daily sightings and noise on several Morristown roads, with at least six ATVs reported Thursday on Munson Avenue.
What will it be like if they are actually voted into Morristown? Get ready for the Wild West, according to past actions. Not far from Morristown, over the last weeks, there have been two fatal ATV accidents and one more that caused life-threatening injuries. While many states outlaw all ATVs on roads, Vermont allows 12-year-olds to drive ATVs, as long as someone over 18 is supervising.
According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, June 2, 2021, “Children under 16 accounted for the third-highest percentage of deaths by age group; almost 50 percent of this group were children under 12.”
It is extremely dangerous to use all types of all-terrain vehicles on roads intended for vehicles; they are simply not designed for that purpose.
How will you vote?
Cynthia Cloutier
Morristown
