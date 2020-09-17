To the Editor:
The COVID crisis has shown Vermonters just how important it is to get broadband to every home and business in the state. Vermont is in the middle of an immediate tele-education crisis and we must move as quickly as possible to connect as many addresses as possible. Looking to the long term, the future of Vermont’s economy is directly tied to getting high-speed internet to all of Vermont.
NEK Community Broadband (nekbroadband.org) is a communications union district consisting of 31 towns in northern Vermont working to provide every E911 business and residential address in the area with access to a minimum speed of 100Mbps at an affordable price.
The goal is to ultimately get every home and business connected to fiber. NEK Broadband will use wireless as an interim solution to get as many addresses connected as soon as possible.
As part of this effort, NEK Broadband is in the process of performing a feasibility study, followed by a business plan, and is asking resident to take a few minutes to take an online survey. This survey includes an assessment of current connection speeds, as well as a few questions to assess overall interest and need. The quality of the survey increases with the number of people who participate, so please help.
The survey is very brief and takes about five minutes to complete. The link is nek.tilsontech.com.
Paul Fixx
Hardwick
