To the Editor:
As a woman who has worked in the field of public health for nearly 15 years, I must speak out and share what I know to be true about the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Proposal 5. I am approaching this purely from a professional perspective, from the perspective of an individual who has worked in the field of sexual and reproductive health both here in the U.S. and abroad. Here are the facts:
• Fact one: Elective third-trimester abortions do not occur in Vermont. Third-trimester abortions only occur when they are medically necessary. Many have referred to these medically necessary third trimester abortions as late-term abortions. This simply does not take place in our state, and Proposal 5 will not change this.
• Fact two: Proposal 5 will not override the Hippocratic Oath. This is an oath of ethics taken by doctors. The amendment will not force any doctor to perform any procedure or provide any service they do not already offer.
• Fact three: Proposal 5 will not force people to do things against their will. Quite the opposite is true as it would prevent an individual from taking legal action against you to force you to do anything that has to do with your personal reproductive autonomy.
• Fact four: Proposal 5 will protect against a future Legislature passing laws that would limit access to abortion or birth control; make procedures like vasectomies illegal; or requiring certain people to undergo forced sterilization. It would be nearly impossible for Vermont’s Supreme Court to allow the law to go into effect.
Support for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment boils down to the right to health care, pure and simple. Vote yes for Proposal 5 on Nov. 8.
Dani Lloyd
Morristown
