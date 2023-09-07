Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.