On Aug. 30, I was at two community events in Morristown. Healthy Lamoille Valley had a table at the Peoples Academy open house where the gym was busy with school and community partners providing valuable connections and supports to families. I was encouraged by the willingness of parents and caregivers to learn what they could do to support substance-free and healthy youth, and by the depth of the conversations.
Over at the town offices, the crimes and concerns community meeting was happening. Many thanks to Morristown police chief Jason Luneau and his team for hearing community concerns and pulling the community together to share and begin to find solutions. I was struck by the deep level of concern and willingness to protect community members of all ages. We need to work at this from many angles. Everyone can do something.
Prevention efforts are important. Did you know that Vermont leads the country in youth and young adult alcohol and cannabis use? The earlier an individual starts using, the more likely it is that they will struggle with substance use later in life. No one sets out with the goal of experiencing a substance use disorder. This is why prevention and early intervention are so important.
Here are some opportunities to engage and learn more:
• Healthy Lamoille Valley is holding a morning session of action planning on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to prevent and reduce youth substance use and increase the overall health and well-being of youth. Youth, parents, educators and community partners are welcome.
• On May 15, the Morristown Selectboard approved the formation of an ad hoc wellness committee to develop recommendations to meet the objectives of the wellness chapter in Morristown’s 2022-2030 Town Plan. If you are interested in connecting and learning more, send an email by Oct. 15 to Judi Alberi at jalberi@morristownvt.org with the subject line “Morristown Community Wellness.” Be sure to include days and times when you would be available.
• Check out our prevention toolkit at. You can pick up a hard copy of the toolkit at the Morrisville town offices and the Lamoille Family Center main desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.