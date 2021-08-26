To the Editor:
A recent headline grabbed my attention but for the wrong reason. It was the story titled “From gang to crew: Black rower finds peace on the water” (Aug. 19, 2021).
Why did you have to write this person is Black? Had it been a white person, or a woman would you have titled this in the same way? “White rower finds peace on the water.” “Woman rower finds peace on the water.”
Does knowing that he is Black add to the title or does the information from your interview give enough of a picture of this gentlemen’s story? It was a good article but is pointing out one’s race in the title necessary?
Why not write “From gang to crew: Rower finds peace on the water.”
For those who find that my comments are too sensitive, it is your thinking that adds to the underlying, latent racism that exists everywhere. Think before you act, be an ally and maybe even read Ibram Kendi’s “How to Be Antiracist” if you want to be a conduit of change in this community.
Judith Mathison
Hyde Park
