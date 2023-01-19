To the Editor:
I write to extend my gratitude to the hardworking crew at Morrisville Water and Light. Thanks to their tireless efforts everyone in the utility’s territory had their power restored in the early hours of Christmas Day.
The historic winter storm hit just days before Christmas and caused 75 separate outages that impacted at least 1,200 customers. The team immediately got to work with line crew, water and hydro team and office staff working around the clock — some in dangerous conditions — to ensure that everyone could turn their lights on and heat their homes for the holidays.
I am the chair of the Morrisville Water and Light Board of Trustees so have the privilege of seeing these hardworking men and women in action. But I know that I am not alone in my appreciation for the dedication and hard work that the line workers and other staff show our community every day. This holiday season they went above and beyond.
Thomas Snipp
Chair
Morrisville Water and Light Board of Trustees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.