To the Editor:
I am pleased to support Duncan Hastings for Johnson Selectboard. I’ve worked with Hastings for many years on a variety of different community projects. I know him to be hard working, thoughtful and dedicated. He’s a person of great integrity and he’s a fun person to work with.
As our previous town administrator, Hastings has a deep understanding an array of complicated issues that face our community. He has a comprehensive knowledge of Johnson’s budgetary issues. He has extensive experience with economic development and played a key role in bringing Sterling Market to Johnson and in obtaining a $250,000 revolving loan fund for our town.
Please join me in voting Duncan Hastings for Johnson Selectboard.
Nat Kinney
Johnson
