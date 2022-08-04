To the Editor:
I recently had the pleasure of meeting Kitty Toll, a candidate for lieutenant governor, while on her two-day, all-county tour of iconic general stores. Her Lamoille County pitstop was at Cambridge Village Market.
In a crowded race for a largely ceremonial position, it appears to me that she is one of the front-runners in the Democratic primary. I’m glad I had the opportunity to meet Toll in person. She remembered me from a brief phone call we had in the infancy of her candidacy which, knowing the number of people she’s met and had conversations with since, was impressive alone.
While outside the market, she also spoke with Mark and Lauri Boyden, and their daughter, Lucy, who is running for the House of Representatives in the Lamoille-3 District. Mark and I had just been talking about my late grandparents, Roberta and Page, who he classified as “salt of the earth” people, a type of people he saw dwindling out in Vermont.
But once he and Toll began chatting about farming and exchanged tractor stories and anecdotes from growing up in an agricultural family, I knew she could also be considered salt of the earth. This rang truest when she spoke of Bernie Juskiewicz, a Republican and former Cambridge and Waterville representative, who she served with on the House Committee on Appropriations.
She noted that they were always able to pass bills out of committee unanimously because the issues the state faced were not about party lines, but for the betterment of residents.
While I consider myself a Progressive, it’s Toll’s genuine, kind and endearing demeanor that connects most with me. She has a real passion for Vermonters, which was obvious from the moment I saw her engaging with patrons inside the store.
It sounds cliché, but it should be about the person and not the party, because at the end of the day it’s the person’s values and character traits that are deeply instilled — the core of our being — that take center stage in decision-making.
Toll is authentic, honest and most definitely salt of the earth. I’ll be voting for her in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary.
Justin Marsh
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.