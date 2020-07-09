To the Editor:
Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, is a young branch of health care. Our modern system consisting of trained providers developed heavily in the 1970s. The original purpose of EMS was to provide immediate care at the scene of motor vehicle collisions to improve the overall mortality of trauma patients.
In 2020, our agencies still serve this function. Now, we lift people from the ground. We do social work. We manage medical complaints from heart attacks to more ambiguous complaints of pain and weakness. We screen for COVID-19 and thoroughly decontaminate our ambulances after every call. Our protocols continually change, and we all must maintain our professional certifications with additional training hours.
The call volume at Hardwick Rescue has increased over the years. Seven years ago, we attended about 400 calls annually. In 2020, our count will near 700. In the last two years, we have seen a 20-percent increase in calls.
I drive 120 miles round-trip twice a month so I can take calls in Hardwick. Eighty percent of Vermont EMS agencies report recruitment and retention issues. The current pandemic has caused nine providers to make the tough choice to take temporary leave as they’re at risk or care for someone at risk. Our intake of community members we can train right now is limited due to a lack of initial EMS certification classes.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Vermont EMS suspended a rule that required two licensed providers on each ambulance, allowing us to run crews with one EMT and one CPR-trained driver. It became evident this model limits our ability to serve our rural communities and we are trying to resume our pre-pandemic crews with a minimum of two providers, and ideally a driver. To accomplish this, we must fill several vacancies and we are thinking creatively to meet the short-term need.
The Hardwick Rescue Squad wants to serve its eight communities for years to come. Reach out if you’re interested in volunteering. We train people to drive the ambulance. If you are interested in providing patient care, we can refer you to the next available EMT class.
We will ask voters to approve funds in 2021 to hire additional personnel. Once an all-volunteer organization, Hardwick Rescue has hired two full-time providers for coverage as many volunteers have commitments that prevent them from leaving work during the day. The challenge is we must compete with other agencies that are hiring from the same small pool of candidates.
We have received several donations of supplies. Our greatest needs right now are disinfecting wipes, protective gowns and respirators.
We need our patients and their families to wear masks when we respond to a call. Your habits of wearing a mask and social distancing in public are also important to keep COVID-19 in check. The safer we can keep our communities, the sooner our EMS providers on leave can return to help.
Tyler Molleur
Milton
Executive board member and training officer, Hardwick Rescue Squad
