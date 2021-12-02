To the Editor:
Just when you think our country cannot sink lower, the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict proves otherwise.
As a former prosecutor I was not surprised by the verdict. Many states have self-defense laws that allow folks to shoot when they feel threatened or perceive they are threatened. That’s not the problem.
The problem is the ability of a person to walk around with a dangerous weapon, like an AR-15. Rittenhouse did what many young boys do, act impulsively. Our country now must decide what to do about this situation.
One side thinks he is a hero, the other a villain. One side, after the verdict, begins telling folks to arm themselves while the other side says get rid of guns.
Paranoia is a condition that makes one feel threatened even when not warranted by the situation. How many Rittenhouse types are there out there? We may soon find out.
Guns and gun crimes, including suicide, make this country into a place I thought I would never see. But I will ask you, do more guns make us safer? Look at countries that have tough gun laws. Are they safer? The answer is easy — yes.
I now believe people who want to openly carry semi-automatic weapons must have some form of paranoia.
Some will say I am a liberal and hate guns. No, I hate the fact that our country is now divided with people who believe violence is the only answer when they do not get what they want.
Jan. 6 is the example of what could come next. I have never been as terrified by the rhetoric of the Republican Party. Republicans of old, please take charge. Issues should decide our fate, not guns. Democrats celebrate infrastructure and Republicans celebrate Rittenhouse.
Make a choice.
Richard Carrell
Morristown
