To the Editor:
Has the pandemic crisis so befuddled us that, thanks to the gun lobby, almost 20 states, including Vermont I regret to say, have deemed gun shops “essential” and can stay open, so we can all rush out and buy guns?
With them in hand, we can kill the deadly virus and the masked intruder attempting to invade our homes — that is, assuming we are good shots. Otherwise we might miss and hit someone in our crowded, isolated homes.
We have lost our heads. Over 50 percent of Vermont homes have guns. They are the most significant attribute and cause of domestic abuse.
Confined to our homes, bored to death and many with restless kids, some are more likely to pick up a gun during more frequent temper tantrums or domestic disputes, brandish and accidentally or deliberately fire them.
Shame on us! Gun shops should be locked up now, not open so that we can go there from the grocery store.
Albert G. Besser
Morrisville