To the Editor:
Whoever it is who writes the copy for the Lamoille County sheriff’s blotter deserves high praise for sense of humor and grammatical correctness. The Jan. 5 blotter was an excellent example:
“Dec 24 at 6:42 p.m., the name Park Street does not give free reign to park on another person’s lawn.” Humor of the highest quality.
“Dec 26 at 12:18 p.m., man walking along Battle Row seemed suspicious to whomever reported it.”
Hooray for correct use of whom (not who) after a preposition!
Small stuff, but it’s wonderful to maintain standards in these times of increasing laxity.
Tom Anastasio
Hyde Park
