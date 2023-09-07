Vermont’s elected officials passed ground-breaking bail reform laws in 2018. The legislation aims to shine a spotlight on equity in Vermont’s judicial system, by lowering bail amounts for non-violent criminals. In practice, these goals lead to rising crime rates in Morristown. As a result, the Morristown Police Department hosted our first community forum on crime.
As a small business owner and resident of Morristown, my own concerns have been mounting exponentially as I see businesses getting robbed and vandalized, resulting in losses of thousands of dollars. On Wednesday evening, surrounded by friends, colleagues and neighbors, I listened as our small-town police department laid out the facts. Crime rates have quickened at a frightening pace in the community since bail reform went into effect.
Wednesday, the tension in the room was palpable, and emotions rose quickly. I sat between two different Brooklyn Street property owners, each with their own horror story about “that crack house” I drive past each day. Chief Jason Luneau’s assertion that we “can’t arrest our way out of this problem” is absolutely true, considering the quick turnaround that drug-related arrests bring. In one day, and out the next. That’s the pattern.
These repeat offenders have been dubbed Morristown’s “frequent fliers.” Frankly, that’s infuriating. Many of us asked the Lamoille County State’s Attorney “why aren’t you fixing this?” It was only at this forum that many of us learned this problem goes beyond the control of the state’s attorney. Officers and prosecutors are at the mercy of our elected Legislature.
According to Morristown Det. Lt. Todd Baxter, the intentions of bail reform may be “noble,” but the “boots on the ground effect” is a disaster. To speak for all of us in Morristown who have experienced the rising crime, either first-hand or indirectly, I ask that you open your eyes to the effects of bail reform and make a point of holding our elected officials responsible.
In May 2023, Vermont’s Senate passed further bail reform legislation in the form of S.27, thus eliminating cash bail altogether for misdemeanor crimes. Misdemeanor crimes have been defined as including domestic assault, stalking, violating a protection order, reckless endangerment, child cruelty, exploitation of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of children. This bill now sits in the House of Representatives for consideration in the upcoming session. Educate yourselves and take a stand against the insanity before it becomes law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.