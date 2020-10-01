To the Editor:
Thanks for placing the photo of the Grout observatory restoration team on the front page of the Sept. 24 issue. I also want to mention team members Elaine Fortin, Doug Kuhns and Steve Quigley in that photo and, not present in the photo, Rita Ciambra and Christine Pugh.
We hope to have the observatory functioning in October and largely restored in the spring. It contains an old but excellent telescope that’s very good for observing the planets and bright objects outside the solar system.
Neil Perlin
Boston, Mass.
