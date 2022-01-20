To the Editor:
I am writing on behalf of a concerned group of Cambridge area residents named the Friends of the Route 108 Green Mountain Byway.
We are responding to articles recently published in the News and Citizen characterizing us as an anti-RV group.
We are not anti-RV. In fact, members of our group have Class C motor homes ranging in size from 22-feet to 31-feet and many of us enjoy RVing.
We are concerned community members who have lived, worked and given countless hours of community service to Cambridge — many for a lifetime.
We care deeply about Cambridge, want to support its economic development and its growth.
However, we respectfully disagree with letters from the Cambridge Planning Commission and Lamoille County Planning Commission that state that the 60-unit RV park proposal is in concurrence with Cambridge and Lamoille County development plans.
The basis for our concerns with park proposal comes from the Cambridge Town Plan, which includes these passages from the land-use section:
• Growth and development in the Route 108 South area should be designed and located so as to minimize disruption of scenic views along the corridor and to ensure smooth traffic control and organized access management.
• Especially in the Rural Residential and Conservation/Forest areas, the clustering and/or siting of development is encouraged to protect the rural and scenic character and to maintain contiguous tracts of resources and open space.
• Rural and seasonal residential development in areas important for resource conservation and use should be clustered in such a way as to minimize its impact on resource use, recreation, wildlife habitat and the visual landscape.
• Careful consideration should be given to the siting of any commercial or industrial use to minimize the impact on neighboring properties.
We are concerned that a 60-unit RV park on Route 108 South would have: negative and irreversible consequences due to disruption to wildlife and its habitats, and wetlands along the Brewster River Basin and surrounding areas that abut or are adjacent to the proposed site; significantly impact the open and scenic views along this section of 108 South, which is part of the Green Mountain Byway; negative impacts on property values and the Cambridge tax base with properties that abut or are adjacent to the proposed site; degrade the road infrastructure and pose negative impacts on-road stability along the byway; and detrimentally impact traffic flows and access to parking in the village of Jeffersonville due to an increase in large vehicles.
So far, 179 individuals have signed a petition sharing the concerns of Friends of the Route 108 Green Mountain Byway.
Sam Lotto
Jeffersonville
