To the Editor:
The Green River Reservoir dam is coming down. The threat has been here for several years. With the reduced storage capacity and reduced winter drawdowns imposed by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Morrisville Water and Light is now facing the prospect of losing money.
As a responsible electricity supplier, they know their customers want rates as low as possible. Therefore, the utility has a clear path forward — take the dam down.
I have thoroughly reviewed the numbers and concur with the utility’s conclusion. The case has been presented and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources prevailed.
My family has lived on the reservoir since 1985. Of course, I am biased. We all agree that this is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. We are avid fishers. This is a very healthy body of water and the data reported to the natural resources agency supports this opinion.
Trout Unlimited argues the dam should come down to improve the fish habitat downstream. Improving downstream fish habitat is at the expense of upstream habitat.
I do not come to this conclusion lightly. I met with staff and lawyers of Morrisville Water and Light a few weeks ago and have been meeting with them off and on for years. This case is now in the hands of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is the final arbiter.
As a former board member of the Friends of Green River Reservoir, I held off making this public to give that board a chance to hear this. A few people are going to continue to try to second-guess the arguments that have been presented. That will not help. The public now needs to weigh in on this. Those who value this incredible asset need to speak out before it is too late.
This is a difficult issue. A lot of money and time has been spent on litigation. I have spent a lot of time personally analyzing the data and attended many meetings. I am done second-guessing the experts.
I am deeply grateful that my family, our friends, and outdoor enthusiasts from across the world have been able to enjoy the Green River Reservoir State Park. We will deeply mourn the loss of this wilderness gem that so many have worked so hard to protect.
Christine Hallquist
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.