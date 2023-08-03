To the Editor:
We are announcing the creation of an organization that stands for environmental stewardship. The name is Mother Earth Organized Warriors (MEOW).
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 10:26 am
Please refer back to an April 3, 2023, News and Citizen article regarding a site visit to a proposed industrial park and gravel extraction project in Morristown, where public input was erased over a concern that “some old lady” might become a town liability. (“Site walk strategy in Morrisville sidesteps Vermont public meeting statute”)
Not to sound catty, this amounts to a flagrant sexist and agist excuse to keep the public out of the loop.
It seems that this project is gradually growing in scope as we just received a letter asking permission to tap and monitor our well to see if their near 100-gallon-per-minute proposed well drilling will affect the water level or quality. We are one of over 44 properties within their 2,500-foot radius, according to the site map that covers both sides of Stagecoach Road as well as much of Route 100 around the airport.
So, what’s next? We know there are rules to be followed. The trade-off for our environment is seemingly already too great.
Stacey Heuer
Morrisville
