To the Editor:
Deborah Bucknam’s opinion piece last week was very well-written. (“Republicans are intelligent, passionate about Vermont,” May 27, 2021)
It was an excellent description of the Republican Party back when Jim Jeffords was a Republican. Unfortunately for all of us, the Republican Party of today does not in any way resemble the description that Bucknam put forth.
Deb’s deafening silence on the Big Lie and her party’s assault on our democratic institutions makes it hard to trust anything that comes out of her mouth.
Here’s your chance to be a real leader Deb Bucknam. Step up to the plate and denounce these fascists that have taken over your beloved party.
Republicans need more leaders like Mitt Romney, Larry Hogan and others to stand up to this and place our country before party or the Republican Party and their white supremacist buddies are destined to go down in infamy as the brownshirts of the 21st century and the destroyers of our democracy.
David Mitchell
Hardwick
