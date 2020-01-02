To the Editor:
I have long been a lover of old history, and want to thank Bill Bruner for his letter in the Dec. 19 News & Citizen (“Democratic Party has checkered past”).
He has it right. I grew up in a family whose choice of candidates had to be labeled Democrat. I started voting 71 years ago, and soon saw merit in a better way to choose a candidate than party, and over the years have found the Grand Old Party far more dedicated to the concept of people governing, than big government dictating.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury