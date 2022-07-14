To the Editor:
We need a new political, designation in this country made up of individuals from the two existing parties now in power. It is a simple designation, namely “The Killing” Party.
These are the people who cry out loud and clear about the gun violence that has taken place for far too long in America, while out of the other side of their mouths they cry out for the right to kill innocent children in the womb and, in some cases, just for convenience in many cases. They want this as a God-given right supported by Congressional action and signed by the worst man in the White House this nation has ever seen.
We need to wake up to the truth that America has been led by liberals who have little regard for sound morals to the point that I believe God will soon intervene and shake this country up like it has never been shaken before.
Rev. Lyle M. Miller Sr.
Belvidere Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.