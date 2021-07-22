To the Editor:
I would like to thank Shannara Johnson for her letter in which she defended Carrie Wilson, head of school, Bishop Marshall School. (“Charge of discrimination at school disgraceful,” July 15, 2021)
Since the Catholic Church teaches that the homosexual lifestyle is sinful, it was not a matter of discrimination that Meredith Sandherr was compassionately turned away from employment. The church and its institutions answer to a much higher authority than local, state and federal governments.
God declared marriage to be between one man and one woman, so any variation is unholy in his sight. Though God loves the sinner, he cannot accept the sin and is very clear on that account. Traditional Judaic, Christian and Islamic doctrine professes this.
By the same token, the church accepts and loves all sinners, for we have all transgressed one way or another, but calls all to repentance and to a loving relationship with Jesus just as he did when he lived upon this earth and continues to do.
Stella Johnson
Hardwick
