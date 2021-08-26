To the Editor:
Thank you, Rabbi David Fainsilber, for a wise and well-written guest perspective. (“The ‘new’ can unfold in our evolutionary universe,” Aug. 19, 2021)
I was raised in a “retro” — think medieval — religious culture, in which people told me that somewhere in the Bible that “a man laying with another man is an abomination” and women are “vessels of sin” and should be seen and not heard, to be submissive, even to abusive men.
But since leaving my family and culture to seek my own living far away about 48 years ago, I’ve learned to question and think on my own, always asking for God’s guidance.
I learned over the decades that no matter what the person’s most private life is, you can sense the spark of God in that person, especially if he or she is kind and generous to others, lives righteously and seeks God in his/her heart.
I’ve concluded that the only abominations are hatred, cruelty, exclusion and genocide — and the fear and bigotry that cause them.
Nora Gyetko
Hardwick
