To the Editor:
Assuming he can constitutionally do so, which is doubtful, I hope the president pardons himself.
It won’t protect him from being prosecuted in New York for charging off $250,000 in “legal fees” he paid his lawyer who passed them along to the porn star to keep her quiet about her relationship with the president.
More importantly, it will constitute a confession of guilt.
That was the lesson taught by the Supreme Court in 1915 in Burdick v. U.S.: “A pardon carries an imputation of guilt. Acceptance is a confession of guilt. A pardon requires him to confess his guilt.”
Maybe all your lawyers won’t tell you, so please go ahead.
Albert G. Besser
Morristown
