Yelling at our children doesn’t feel good, and it shouldn’t. It typically comes with a good dollop of guilt and shame. It’s common and there are worthwhile lessons we can put into practice to foster compassion, empathy and the art of self-regulation for ourselves and our children.
We don’t yell at our kids because we want to, or because we are bad parents. We yell at our kids because we get triggered, dysregulated or we go offline as I like to put it. There is a beautiful opportunity that lies in the aftermath of yelling, and it is all in the repair.
In the repair, we start with self-compassion. We hold ourselves in empathy. We talk to ourselves in a way that is understanding. Don’t confuse this with condoning harmful behavior; it is just a way to understand that sometimes, even with the best of intentions, that we are humans with patterns and sometimes those patterns take over the steering wheel, especially when we get dysregulated.
Then comes the heartfelt apology. You get down on their level, you look them in the eye and say “I am so sorry I spoke to you that way. That must have been scary. You do not deserve to be spoken to that way. In the future, I will work on managing my big feelings by taking a break and doing some deep breathing before I respond. I love you and it is not your job to manage my feelings, it is mine.”
So, what this does is teach our kids:
• Self-compassion: Speaking to themselves kindly when they mess up.
• Empathy: Words, tone and actions affect others.
• Accountability: Understanding that we sometimes negatively affect those around and making amends when we need to; owning our stuff, in other words.
• Strategy: Gives them an example of what to do the next time big feelings come around.
My kids are learning how to be in this human experience with tools and strategies to be kind, compassionate, empathetic and accountable to their actions by me first. If that is the legacy I leave with my kids, then I’ll consider that a major win.
