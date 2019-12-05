To the Editor:
Thank you to Butternut Mountain Farm, and all who donated to Lamoille Housing Partnership (LHP) on #GivingTuesday! Your generous support of LHP’s mission is fundamental to our continued success in local communities. Since 1991, LHP has developed and maintained over 280 units of affordable housing, such as projects like Arthur’s on Main in Morrisville and Sylvan Woods in Stowe, to advance solutions to the Lamoille region’s housing affordability problem. In 2019, we supported more than 440 low and moderate income community members across Lamoille County and Hardwick with the safety, stability and comfort of a home – this could not be done without the generous backing of our supporters. The impact of a donation to LHP helps reduce homelessness, increases community vibrancy, and improves your neighbors' quality of life. We’re thrilled to build on our successful, fun and collaborative matching partnership with local business, Butternut Mountain Farm – we are incredibly grateful for Butternut Mountain Farms’ continued, generous commitment to support our communities’ housing needs! Thank you again to all who made #GivingTuesday successful for affordable housing in local communities – you rock!
Jim Lovinsky, Susan Sinnott and Kerrie Lohr
Lamoille Housing Partnership
*For additional information about Lamoille Housing Partnership, visit www.lamoillehousing.org or contact Public Relations Manager, Kerrie Lohr, at kerrie@lamoillehousing.org.