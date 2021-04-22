To the Editor:
In reference to “Broken faith: State suspends funeral director,” (News & Citizen, April 15, 2021), I want to express my condolences to the French family on the loss of their dear mother. Losing a member of one’s family is heart wrenching: anyone who read this piece can identify with this family’s pain and anguish. If this happened in my own family, I might feel the very same feelings of horror, mistrust and anger. After all, these were the remains of their beloved mom.
Having said this, I want to express my support and thanksgiving for Mark Faith and his many years of service to our community. Over the years, when family members passed away, the first person we called was Faith. He was always compassionate, understanding and absolutely professional while helping us with the very sad task of making funeral arrangements.
He listened to us, offered suggestions, explained options and did everything he could to help us get through this difficult time. He and his associates were there for us from the initial call, to the funeral and burial, always attentive to our needs, and professional throughout.
When we attended wakes, Faith graciously greeted us, often inquiring about family members. He tried to make a very difficult time as comforting and comfortable as he could for all concerned.
We all make mistakes; it’s a fact of life. Mark admitted “the two mistakes last year were the only times in 40 years as funeral director that he’s accidently given the wrong ashes to a family.”
He said he “handles between 130-170 bodies a year.” That’s between 5,200 to 6,800 bodies over a 40-year span. Faith apologized and will no doubt take the recommended steps to fix this situation. I hope the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office takes these numbers into consideration when deciding whether or not to give his funeral director’s license back. I also hope the part that COVID may have played and how difficult it must have been for Faith to work “as a one-man show” during the epidemic is factored in.
Mark Faith is a valued and important part of our community. We need him here. He is not broken; we should continue to have faith in him and his dedicated service to our community.
Diane Marcoux-LaClair
Hyde Park
