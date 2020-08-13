To the Editor:
I read with interest the letter of July 30 that we are losing our country. Really? It felt like something written in 1963. Why is it when Black people seek to be treated like everyone else, people troop out the same old nonsense of Marxism, communism and socialism.
Martin Luther King Jr. was accused of being a communist. The Black Lives Matter movement has been around for over three years. I would guess by now there would be at least a modicum of evidence they are communistic. John Lewis, who took up the mantle of Dr. King, was also called a communist.
I would agree with the letter that the majority of police are well trained and help keep us safe. That to me raises the question, what about the minority? Let us face the facts that a majority of Americans are not racists. What about the minority?
However, with police forces, that minority can do untold damage with systematic racist actions. I am a former prosecutor and I saw the best of law enforcement and the worst. Remember, the power given to law enforcement is vast. They have almost immunity when using force.
They need to be screened, trained and watched as to the way they conduct themselves. I do have faith in the future, and I do believe we are moving in the right direction.
But I take strong issue with the writer’s ridiculous assertion that the Democrats are for open borders and the other obvious talking points for the president. It would appear that the writer tried to spin every Fox News conspiracy theory into one letter.
All protesters are criminals, the media is biased, the Democrats are pushing for a socialistic form of government, and the beat goes on. There is not an agenda to do away with police, making sure Black people are treated fairly is not a communistic principle, and the facts show that most American agree with the Black Lives Matter movement.
I do like trooping out Leo Terrell, a Trumper and a Fox News celeb to say that the Dems are socialistic radicals. It seems when they need the support of any Black people, they troop out Terrell. Maybe the writer could use his time to take a look at the incompetent, corrupt, prolific liar of a president and stop watching the hate spewed by Fox News.
Richard Carrell
Morrisville
