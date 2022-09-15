To the Editor:
On Saturday, I was driving home from the Fairfax-Lamoille football game where I was part of the officiating crew. I was listening to the radio and heard a public service announcement about the critical shortage of sports officials in all sports at the high school level.
Since the pandemic, roughly 50,000 men and women, nationally, have left the vocation. All sports need officials. Vermont is no different: The need for new officials has never been greater than now.
I have been officiating every level from youth to college for over 60 years. This football season I was content to finally be off the field, running just the clocks. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. In Vermont there are only 44 football officials to cover the entire state. This includes varsity and sub-varsity games. Not all 44 are available to work games. Work, personal issues and injury usually makes the total number available far less.
Because of this, I made myself available for on field assignments. At my age, I hope I’ll be able to fulfill the assignments I receive.
That said, for high school (or any level), new officials are needed. Most of those working games now are in the 50s and older. Several of us are in our mid 70s. Although we would like to work games forever, we know that our window of officiating days is closing fast. Help is needed.
To those who played any sport, at any level, officiating is a great way to give back to the sports you enjoyed in your youth. The benefits are great. You’re still involved with the games, you get needed exercise, and earn a little extra income and make friends that last a lifetime.
Yes, you get yelled at by coaches and spectators. No one likes to get yelled at. I no longer hear those things; experience has taught me that.
You enjoyed the time you played. Help ensure that games can continue. Step up and join us, you’ll never regret it, if you give it your best. At a game ask an official how to become involved. It may be one of the best decisions you ever make.
Peter Everett
Morristown
