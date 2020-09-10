To the Editor:
Congratulations Gov. Phil Scott, you’ve won the primary. You now need to start using that pen to veto ridiculous legislation like the Global Warming Solutions Act, anything that resembles useless gun control, anything that resembles spending money we don’t have, and raising taxes.
The state is hemorrhaging people who have lived here their entire lives because they can no longer afford the onerous overhead that the state government has become. You need to make the Legislature overturn veto after veto, letting the people know who is and will be responsible for the fiscal destruction of this state.
We the people can’t afford to solve the world’s global warming problem until we can solve the huge unfunded pension issue, and get the cost of education and the cost of state government as a whole, under control.
You should take the candidacy of John Klar and the amount of votes he received as a call to get back to your conservative constitutional roots.
Timothy Bullard
Eden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.