To the Editor:
As I attempt to put into words how much you meant to me, Mickey Smith, from the first time we met as kids in Morrisville to our last visit, well, I could could fill several pages about someone who was and remains my best friend and brother.
You were one of the most decent people I have ever known, which remains true to this day. Even from those early days, through high school and into adulthood, we remained best friends and brothers.
I, along with so many others, miss you and think about you often. You remain with us in our hearts. Thank you, Mick. We’ll meet again someday.
Wayne Jones Jr.
Morristown
Mickey Smith was the longtime editor of the News and Citizen. He died suddenly in February 2016 at the age of 45.
