To the Editor:
I write today in support of Kitty Toll’s bid for lieutenant governor. I’ve known Toll for more than 10 years. In the Legislature, I watched her as a member of the agriculture and appropriations committees and saw her grow into a leader who members of all parties would follow.
People followed her because they knew she was committed to the issues as well as building consensus around how to solve them. For this reason alone, she will make an incredible lieutenant governor.
That said, one story about Toll stands out to me and it’s not what she was doing in the Statehouse, but what she was doing for her constituents. One winter Friday night, she called me at home.
She was in the throes of working on the budget, but she wasn’t calling me for my input on that issue but because she was concerned about a kid from the Northeast Kingdom who was attending Northern Vermont University-Johnson. She feared that he didn’t have a place to stay and was worried that he didn’t have enough meal points for food. She was calling me on a Friday night to ask if I could help ensure that he had housing and food.
We talked, coordinated with folks to get her constituent the support he needed, and the problem was solved. Through one small act, she was making a difference in the life of a kid who needed a hand.
That night left a lasting impression on me. Toll is a person who works to solve the hardest issues the state faces, but even when she is wrestling with the big picture, she remembers that, in the end, this is about helping people.
That is why I will be voting for Kitty Toll in the Democratic primary on Aug. 9.
Shap Smith
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.