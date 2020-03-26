To the Editor:
In these difficult times, we are all trying to determine what is the best way to go forward.
As of now, Lamoille Community Food Share is open for regular hours (Mon-Fri 9-11:30, Sat 9:30-11). However, some safety precautions have been in place:
• To limit foot traffic inside the pantry, we are not allowing clients to circulate inside to make their nonperishable choices. Instead, we are giving out pre-bagged food according to family size.
• All perishables (bread, dessert, produce) will be located outside the pantry. Clients are welcome to make their selections and return to their cars. Take only what you need so your neighbors have food available for their families.
We are currently able to keep our shelves fully stocked for those in need. If you know of someone struggling to keep themselves or their families fed, have them get in touch so we can help.
If you can’t leave your home, you can send someone on your behalf, call us at 888-6550 to arrange. The folks at United Way have offered to help get food to those who have to stay home and have no one who can pick up for them.
We are incredibly grateful to our Lamoille Community Food Share family.
Thank you to our staff, who have stood by and continue to work hard for our clients. Thank you as well to our dedicated volunteers who have come in or stayed away as their circumstances indicated.
We are so grateful for the donors who have stepped in with extra monetary givings. Thanks to you, we are able to fill our shelves for people in our community who are in need of help.
We’d also like to extend a big thank you to our clients, who continue to be understanding and patient with the necessary changes in our procedures.
We will continue to do our best to help those in our community who are in need. We’re all in this together.
If you would like to make a donation, visit lcfoodshare.org to make it online, or mail to P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Susan Rousselle
Lamoille Community Food Share
Morrisville