To the Editor:
With the holidays approaching fast, it’s a good time to think about prescription drug safety in the home. Whether you’re planning on welcoming guests or visiting family this holiday season, here are some tips for keeping prescription drugs away from children and youth.
Talk to your hosts or guests about keeping their medicines secured and why it’s important when kids, particularly young children are around. They might be in the habit of keeping their prescription drugs on a nightstand or leaving them around the house.
Talk to your children or teens about not touching medicines or eating candy that wasn’t set out in a candy dish. Many pills look like candy to young children.
Check rooms for any unsafe items before leaving children unattended.
If you have unused or expired prescription drugs in the house, you can drop them off at these year-round locations in the Lamoille Valley: Copley Hospital, police departments in Hardwick, Morristown and Stowe, Cambridge Kinney Drugs, and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Or mail them using prescription drug mail-back envelopes from the Vermont Department of Health. These envelopes are free, prepaid and easy to use. Simply seal your unused prescription drugs inside and drop off at any post office or other USPS pick-up location.
Jessica Bickford
Coordinator
Healthy Lamoille Valley
