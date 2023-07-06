To the Editor:
As a private company, Smugglers’ Notch Resort is under no obligation to disclose where it has come up with the money to buy 72 acres of land from the town of Cambridge or how it would finance the construction of a new gondola, but it would be great if your reporters could follow the money and make some inquiries. (“Cambridge land sale to Smuggs scrutinized after lift revelation,” June 22, 2023)
(1) comment
Plenty of articles confirm your questions. The land purchase from Cambridge was 50K. The land was unusable to build on and the town by state law couldn't sell it for a profit. No smoke or fire here.
Numerous articles have said that Smugg's would pay for initial studies no confirmation that Vail would pay for the gondola but the reader is led to believe that is the case since they are putting up over 100 acres of land. Again nothing amiss.
It would make sense for the 2 parties to have some sort of purchase agreement in place but neither party is able to make it public as VAIL Resorts is a Publically traded company and SEC frowns on Red Herrings if for some reason something falls through.
I do encourage everyone to read through VAIL Resorts Quarterly reports. It may shed light on things indirectly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.