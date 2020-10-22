To the Editor:
There are many reasons why Kate Donnally makes an excellent choice for the Vermont representative seat from Lamoille County District 2. I would like to take this opportunity to explain why I think she is the best leader on two issues that hold particular importance to the people of Lamoille County: the vibrancy of the Vermont state college system and social and racial justice.
First, the college system. This is especially important for Lamoille-2 residents because our district includes NVU-Johnson, the academic home to 1,925 students and hundreds of staff and faculty. NVU-Johnson is a huge economic driver in Lamoille County, contributing at least $113 million to the northern Vermont economy each year.
If we want young people to stay and start families in Vermont, if we want to stop hemorrhaging the state’s youth to New York City or Boston or California, we must keep higher education vibrant. Universities and colleges attract young people, many of whom stay in the town where they went to college and contribute to the local economy.
Additionally, studies show that access to higher education reduces incarceration rates, empowers girls and women, provides young adults with alternatives to drugs, facilitates political engagement and expands democracy.
Donnally is invested in the long-term well being of Lamoille County. She sees the link between opportunities for robust higher education, particularly in the most rural pockets of Vermont, and a healthy and functioning state.
Social and racial justice is an area where Donnally brings a lot of experience and natural leadership skills. She has worked closely with the Racial Equity Alliance for Lamoille County. She is able to talk about race and racism in a knowledgeable and helpful way. She will fight for equitable access to Vermont’s abundant resources. And she has the skill set needed to achieve these goals by engaging broad coalitions of people to work toward an anti-racist future.
Donnally respects people. She’s not blindly ideological. She doesn’t dismiss people with whom she doesn’t agree. She is compassionate and caring and is guided by a vision of what a better state of Vermont could look like. I hope you join me in voting for Kate Donnally either by early voting or on Nov. 3 at the polls.
Lucia Green-Weiskel
Adjunct professor of political science
NVU-Johnson
