Since the flooding that deeply impacted many of community members in July, we have seen an outpouring of love, support and compassion. It has been humbling to see the dedication and passion that many of you have shown toward your neighbors who suffered flood damage.
Over 300 people signed up to volunteer to help. Multiple faith partners joined in as volunteers as well. These volunteers provided over 3,000 hours to over 70 households in Johnson, 65 households in Cambridge and Jeffersonville, and many homeowners in Wolcott and Hardwick.
Many families and individuals wouldn’t be in the safe place now without the support of these incredible volunteers. Folks gave up evenings and weekends, responded to others needs while they themselves had flood damage, and provided not just muscle power but compassion.
It has been inspiring to see neighbors helping neighbors and we are utterly grateful to all those who volunteered. And more work is needed. As families and individuals prepare for winter, many are noticing the amount of work that is still needed, which is especially true for our elderly neighbors or those with special needs.
If you are interested in continuing to volunteer or signing up for the first time, reach out to volunteer@uwlamoille.org. We will add you to our listserv so you can receive notices and calls for volunteers.
United Way of Lamoille County
