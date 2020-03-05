To the Editor:
What has been said for centuries — “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” — seems more appropriate every day.
Does our Constitution address this? One characteristic of our Constitution is that Article 2 was drawn without significant detail, so that when a less than honorable person is president, they can take advantage of the lack of controls.
For example, Section 2 of Article 2 grants unlimited power to grant reprieves and pardons. Recently, we have seen that power used to make it clear to anyone charged that if you do not cooperate with the prosecution in matters relating to the president, you can and will get a pardon. Also, if you are a friend or a confidant, you too will be freed. That power unchecked means a president can and will keep himself in power by taking care of his friends no matter what they do.
I cannot think of any other portion of the Constitution that can be abused more than this section. Our framers always believed that presidents would be chosen for their honor as well as their common sense and intelligence. Respect for the office and historical reference has always been the guide, until now.
Another clear problem is the president is unquestioned leader of the Department of Justice. The executive branch includes the Attorney General’s Office. Unfettered power to control the actions of the prosecution can lead to the abuse of a very powerful tool to control the government and the country.
As a former prosecutor and attorney, I can see this particular power coupled with the power of pardon as the chief tools for the rise of a corrupt president unless the Senate steps in to stop the corruption. However, the framers probably never thought that a weak and timid Senate would surrender to a corrupt and abusive president.
Well, folks, they were wrong. It matters not your political philosophy or your political leanings; in order to pick a president, the first item of choice should be: Is this an honorable person? Does the background of this person show any flaws that would lead this person to dishonor the most powerful office in the world?
I hope you keep this in mind in the coming election.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville