To the Editor:
When the restaurant to be called Pizza On Main opened back on Feb. 7, 2015, we hoped our restaurant would become a vital part of our adopted community.
It’s not Marisa’s Pizza or Michael’s Pizza; it’s Pizza On Main. Our goal was to bring life to the downtown area by creating a pizzeria that the people would be proud of.
The pizzeria’s location is in the old Arthur’s Department Store, which was a mainstay that thrived until it closed in 2010 after 40 years in business. Even though the new business in no way resembles the old, we wanted to keep alive the spirit of that town anchor.
Five years later, the community rekindled the spirit and it is alive. Congratulations to the customers supporting Pizza On Main as the restaurant looks forward to showing its appreciation on this extremely exciting occasion.
On Feb. 7, 2015, Pizza On Main served its first slice of pizza, and five years later the community considers Pizza On Main as a go-to place in downtown Morrisville.
Relationships are one of Pizza On Main’s core values. We would like to thank the community for building some incredibly special relationships. Over the years, the blessings shared among the community are countless. Pizza On Main wants to thank everyone.
Marisa and Michael Jansen
Morrisville