To the Editor:
Mike Covey claims in the Stowe Reporter that 70-80 percent of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s entire budget is paid for by the sporting community. That is simply false. (“Hunting, trapping critics never paint the whole picture,” March 18, 2021)
Of an overall budget of $26 million for the department, only $6.8 million comes from license sales. The contribution from the general fund has had to be increased by almost a million dollars in two years — and that now stands at $6.5 million.
There is an all-other category of about $3.5 million that comes from a variety of sources, including inter-unit transfers, the nongame wildlife fund and the watershed management fund.
About $8.6 million comes from the federal government. Most of that money comes from the Sportfish Restoration Act and the Wildlife Restoration/Pittman Robertson Act funds. The five sources of income to the Sport Fish Restoration Fund are:
• The portion of federal fuel taxes attributable to motorboat fuel from the Highway Trust Fund.
• Annual tax receipts attributable to small engine fuel used for outdoor power equipment from the Highway Trust Fund.
• Annual receipts from a manufacturers’ excise tax on sport fishing equipment.
• Annual receipts from import duties on fishing tackle and on yachts and pleasure craft.
• Interest on funds invested prior to disbursal.
As of 2015, firearms made up 57.4 percent of retail dollars generated from the sales of products taxable under the wildlife restoration program. Other taxable products include ammunition (32.3 percent of sales dollars) and archery products (10.3 percent).
Of firearms sales dollars, 20.2 percent can be assigned to hunting purposes, and the remainder (79.8 percent) to non-hunting purposes.
For ammunition sales dollars, 26.6 percent can be assigned to hunting purposes, and the remainder (73.4 percent) to non-hunting purposes such as personal protection and sports shooting.
For firearms and ammunition combined, 22.5 percent can be assigned to hunting purposes, and the remainder (77.5 percent) to non-hunting purposes. It was not possible to assess archery sales.
This data was developed for the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies by Southwick Associates, bit.ly/3r7PUh6.
Further data comes from governor’s budget, bit.ly/3vUPYVg.
More importantly, fish and wildlife in Vermont are a public trust. Its stewardship is shared by all Vermonters. Anytime anyone disagrees with Covey they are reflexively labeled anti-hunting.
That is also false. I hunt and fish.
Dave Kelley
Greensboro
