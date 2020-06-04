To the Editor:
The current Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board consists 100 percent of hunters and/or trappers, some of whom also own businesses or are heads of clubs associated with hunting/trapping.
Per information on the VT Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, there are 65,000 resident hunters in Vermont. The total population in Vermont is 600,412. So hunters only make up 10.82 percent of the state’s population, yet 100 percent of this board. Per information on the VT Fish & Wildlife website, the department’s mission is “the conservation of fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the people of Vermont.” For the people of Vermont! How in the world can the people of Vermont be fairly represented when all of Fish & Wildlife’s decisions are being made by hunters and/or trappers? Answer: They cannot.
The governor has two member terms that expired on Feb. 28. If he wants to start being more inclusive with his appointments, he should appoint two non-hunters/non-trappers who are adequately qualified to support the mission of the department. I would also expect the governor to continue this appointment practice in the future to finally arrive at, then maintain, a more representative mix of member backgrounds.
Brenna Galdenzi
Stowe
President, Protect Our Wildlife