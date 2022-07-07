To the Editor:
In follow-up to your reporting, “Selectboard chair removed amid library resignations” in the June 16, 2022, issue of the News & Citizen, and in view of references to my role in the library controversy, I feel the need to apprise your readers of the final chapter as it applies to my good name.
Below is a copy of an email I sent to the Cambridge Selectboard on June 6, 2022, after I was informed of a public accusation lodged against me by Krista Huling:
To Cambridge Selectboard members:
In view of Ms. Huling’s accusations I feel a need to offer some comment to set the record straight from my perspective. First, regarding her accusation.
• She provides no hard evidence of any “threat” from me to use my position on the finance committee to torpedo the Varnum’s next funding request. I made no such threat.
• She says she acted alone in lodging this accusation. So, it is personal and not coming from the library trustees.
• Two days after lodging her accusation Huling has now inexplicably withdrawn it.
In view of these points, I will make no further comment on her questionable accusation.
However, it unfairly undermines my personal integrity and raises the specter of a conflict of interest on my part as a Cambridge Finance Committee member. I do have thoughts to share with you on this point.
Anyone who has dialed into local social media in the last two months knows of my strongly held position in opposition to the library trustees’ factually unsubstantiated and seemingly arbitrary decision to cancel Varnum’s participation in the highly regarded and expanding HomeCard program. I won’t litigate that any further.
However, that public stance can legitimately call into question whether I do harbor a conflict of interest with regard to the future financial viability of the Varnum.
I offer the following. Upon returning to Vermont after a 35-year absence I chose to buy my home in this village for many reasons, one of which was my proximity to this charming library. Also, those of you who know me may recall that I worked in a paid position at the Varnum following my retirement from my position as human resources director for Lamoille North Supervisory Union.
While I mounted a spirited — some might say excessive; others have said right on — campaign in opposition to the cancelation of the HomeCard, that issue is dead. I have moved on and as a person of integrity I bear no animus toward the Varnum Library trustees or staff, nor do I wish to undermine the otherwise fine work of the trustees in setting that organization on the right path. I simply and sadly will not be patronizing it any longer.
Finally, to ease anyone’s lingering concern about this, I will declare right now that when the Varnum team comes to the finance committee next fall to pitch its funding request my vote will be recorded as abstained. However, I will retain my right as a committee member to engage with others in the ensuing discussion, unrelated to and without any reference to the HomeCard decision.
I hope this brings this tempest in a teapot to an end. However, if you feel a need for further discussion just let me know.
Gary S. Chicoine
Cambridge
