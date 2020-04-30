To the Editor:
The League of Women Voters urges everyone to participate in the 2020 Census, now underway.
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to count everyone living in the country every 10 years. Every household should complete a census form (either online, by mail, or by phone) by Oct. 31, 2020. Participating in the census is our right and responsibility.
Census data shape the future of our community. Census data determine our political power, representation in Congress, and funding for education, transportation, health care, and so much more. Key federal programs rely on data and allocations derived from the census, including: Medicaid, Medicare Part B, SNAP, Highway Planning and Construction, Section 8, Title I Grants, Special Education Grants, CHIP, and Head Start. Census data are also used for apportionment of congressional and legislative seats, determining who represents you.
Your privacy is protected. Under the law, Census data can be used only for statistical purposes. Personal information cannot be disclosed for 72 years; Census Bureau staff who have access to personal information are subject to a $250,000 fine and/or up to five years in federal prison for wrongful disclosure of information.
Recent reports show that Vermont has one of the lowest U.S. Census response rates in the country. You can go online and fill out your Census form in a matter of minutes. Visit 2020census.gov to fill out the census today.
Catherine Rader
League of Women Voters of Vermont