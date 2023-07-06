It’s a feeble attempt to convince us that paying for a private education for a select bunch of students and families is somehow in our best interest. He cites statistics that are doubtless very impressive for a high school. What he doesn’t tell you is that faith-based schools are allowed to discriminate against you.
Seventh and eighth grade transcripts not up to par? Nope. Academically or behaviorally challenged? Nope. Gender diverse student? Nope. Two moms or two dads? Nope and nope. No wonder those statistics are glowing when you cherry-pick your students to skew the results.
Furthermore, his plea only covers Christians. What about other faiths? Would he feel the same about a Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Wiccan or heathen school? Should they also receive taxpayer monies if they are not following and teaching Christian principles?
I would rather have my taxpayer money go toward equitable education for all children. If you choose to send your children to a faith-based school, you can pay for that yourself.
