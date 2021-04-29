To the Editor:
Concerning the story on Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville, my heart goes out to both of the families involved. If it had happened to me I would be equally upset. (“Broken faith: State suspends funeral director,” April 15, 2021)
We sadly lost a loved one in the fall of 2020. Faith Funeral Home and Mark Faith were in charge of the arrangements. He was nothing but courteous, patient and professional.
Faith and his family are good people. It was a very unfortunate mistake that I’m sure he feels terrible about. His business was affected by COVID-19 as were many others.
I truly hope that his license is reinstated and he can continue his business. Faith and his family contribute to this community and we need that.
Debra Fraser
Elmore
