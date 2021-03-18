To the Editor:
Given its track record over the last two years, it would seem that the leadership in the Lamoille South school district would be doing everything possible to build the trust that local government depends on.
It was disappointing to read that local officials there refused to disclose — or perhaps even record — town by town votes. It is a sure way to breed mistrust and cynicism and to undermine faith in public officials.
David Kelley
Greensboro
