To the Editor:
We are welcoming a fresh face in the run-up to town meeting with Kimberly Gravel’s candidacy for Wolcott town clerk and treasurer.
As a regular attendee at the town’s select board meetings I gravitate to Gravel for clarity and direction. Gravel has consistently demonstrated the unique ability to keep the meetings organized, on track and with an attention to detail on which others rely. These are exactly the attributes that can make the difference between a strong town clerk and one who might engage in process “in ways that it has always been done.”
With nine years as a paralegal, Gravel inherently understands confidentiality that citizens expect when doing business with the town. I can think of no better experience than day-to-day involvement in the operation of a legal firm to define what professionalism truly is. That experience has certainly been evident in Gravel’s tenure with the select board.
As for treasurer, Gravel brings 25 years of experience in accounting. Town treasurer is an exacting job that requires this level of experience to protect and accurately report finances as the steward of our citizens’ treasure. Town treasurer is not a skill that can be learned on the job with “good enough” results, do-overs, and expensive consultants to get right. It is a hardened skill in which Gravel’s many years of experience can be trusted.
As with most town roles, town clerk requires flexibility and the ability to contribute in a multitude of ways. Gravel’s very recent experience as a select board member has afforded her the knowledge and insight into what challenges the town faces today, which, in our dynamic world, have changed dramatically from just a few months ago.
One such challenge is the town’s growing need to leverage financial opportunities from the state and others. Gravel brings the “hard to find” skill and experience in grant writing to the table. A strong add to the town and to the role of town clerk/treasurer.
With the retirement of Wolcott’s esteemed town clerk of 34 years, Linda Martin, we are excited to see the level of experience, enthusiasm, integrity and transparency that Gravel will bring to the town.
Join me along with all other concerned citizens of Wolcott with a vote for Kimberly Gravel on March 3 to serve as town clerk and treasurer.
Deborah Klein
Wolcott